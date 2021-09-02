Boosted Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $76,157.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $176,881.10 and approximately $76,157.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00006051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00067353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00135524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00160693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.02 or 0.07620775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.81 or 0.99703927 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.01 or 0.01003293 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

