Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.75

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 1425525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.52.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.09.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

