Bogart Wealth LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,511 shares during the period. KeyCorp accounts for 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 36,030 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,525,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

