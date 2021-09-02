Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 576 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,885,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 46,676 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 17,845 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $664.64. 1,397,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,589. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.78. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $669.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

