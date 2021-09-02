Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $126,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.36. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

