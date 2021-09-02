Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Robert Thomas Goldstein Purchases 17,500 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Robert Thomas Goldstein purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.