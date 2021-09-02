Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Robert Thomas Goldstein Purchases 17,500 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Robert Thomas Goldstein purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BLFY stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $13.92.
About Blue Foundry Bancorp
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.