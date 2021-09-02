Blocery Market Cap Reaches $8.48 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Blocery has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Blocery has a total market cap of $8.48 million and $2.34 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00132156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00816772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,294,444 coins. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

