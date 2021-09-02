BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Up 21.6% in August

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 60,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

