BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of MHD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. 67,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,771. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

