BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $696.00

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 696 ($9.09) and last traded at GBX 693.58 ($9.06), with a volume of 46990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 688 ($8.99).

The company has a market cap of £650.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 660.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 603.97.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

