Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 155.9% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

BEN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,449. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.