Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 1,368 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 261,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

