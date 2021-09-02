Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,663,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,657,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after buying an additional 146,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $157.17. 472,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,975. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

