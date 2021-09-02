Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 32,626 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after buying an additional 645,846 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.82. 2,989,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,447. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

