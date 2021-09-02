Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 117,672 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,424. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

