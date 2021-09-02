Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires 6,173 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 302.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.00. 29,285,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,588,855. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.