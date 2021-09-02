Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires 1,044 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.8% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $239.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

