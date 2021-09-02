BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 206,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,647,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

