BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Down 18.7% in August

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Fundamental sold 630,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the second quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the second quarter worth $473,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the second quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in BK Technologies during the second quarter worth $982,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.09. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

