BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 73,057 shares in the last quarter.

BJ stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,273 shares of company stock worth $8,306,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

