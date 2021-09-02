Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.10 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00005257 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $484.22 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000996 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00034264 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00021185 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.