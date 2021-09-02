BIT Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 34,085 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 736% compared to the typical volume of 4,077 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTCM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

BTCM stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61. BIT Mining has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $604.33 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.71.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

