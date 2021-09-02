BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.62.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $332.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of -1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.36 and its 200 day moving average is $206.94.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $3,806,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

