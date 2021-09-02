BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.62.
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $332.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of -1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.36 and its 200 day moving average is $206.94.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $3,806,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
