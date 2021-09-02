BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Northland Securities

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

BLFS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.73. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,195. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 980.66, a PEG ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $242,580.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,889.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $48,556.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,566. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 208.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,330 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

