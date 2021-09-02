Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Declares Share Buyback Program

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of BIG stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. 874,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,584. Big Lots has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.