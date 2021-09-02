BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $1.78 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.74 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,405.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

