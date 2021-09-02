BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $1.62 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,487 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

