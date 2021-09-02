BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.24 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $178.72 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $180.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average is $149.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.60.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

