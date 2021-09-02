BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.56 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,606 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 1,162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,762,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,070,338 shares of company stock worth $430,373,059.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.