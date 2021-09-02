BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 41,314 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 149.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,314 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:ON opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $802,232 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.