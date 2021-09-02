BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 37,361 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1,136.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $78.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

