BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Gap Down to $62.03

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.03, but opened at $57.89. BHP Group shares last traded at $58.30, with a volume of 37,539 shares.

BBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,142,000. Invst LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

