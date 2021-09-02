BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BEST (NYSE:BEST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

NYSE:BEST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $527.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.52. BEST has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Equities research analysts predict that BEST will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BEST in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BEST by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 623,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BEST by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BEST by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

