BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) were down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 9,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,545,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get BEST alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $509.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BEST by 5,791.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in BEST in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BEST in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.