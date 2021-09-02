Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

BHLB opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 341,909 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $6,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 220,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 213,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

