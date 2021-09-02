Belt Finance Achieves Market Cap of $78.62 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $78.62 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for about $13.25 or 0.00026783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00134118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.76 or 0.00159262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.65 or 0.07674823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,532.44 or 1.00154735 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.62 or 0.00994048 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,935,273 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

