Bella Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.89 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00005048 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $78.89 million and approximately $18.95 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00132518 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.19 or 0.00816771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00048677 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

