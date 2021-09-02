BCJ Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

BCJ Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,729 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,375,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,577,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 115,651 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,982,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of EWN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $53.57.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.