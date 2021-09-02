BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,399 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,842,604. The company has a market cap of $217.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.