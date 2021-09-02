BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $454.70. 273,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,180. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $455.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

