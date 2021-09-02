BCJ Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,507 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,059,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,981,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,293,000 after buying an additional 1,485,357 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,361,000 after buying an additional 1,039,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 209,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,038. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $2,373,033.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,676,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 868,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,052. 11.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.