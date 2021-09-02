Bbva USA Takes Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.