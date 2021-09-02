Bbva USA Takes $2.12 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

