Bbva USA Takes $1.99 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Bbva USA owned approximately 0.07% of Albany International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.65. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

