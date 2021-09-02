Bbva USA Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

