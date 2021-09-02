Bbva USA Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RLI. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 25.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth $93,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth $134,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

