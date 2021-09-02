Bbva USA Invests $1.22 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,251,000 after purchasing an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

