Bbva USA Acquires New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $177.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day moving average is $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

