Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,548 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of Barnes Group worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 66,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on B. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

