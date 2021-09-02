Barclays Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $115.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AFRM. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.14.

Get Affirm alerts:

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $96.48 on Monday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.